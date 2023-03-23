PSG in talks with €12m-rated Manchester City target over summer transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are both interested in getting their hands on 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, PSG sporting director Luis Campos has been scouring the market for high-potential young footballers. Vuskovic, who currently plays for Croatian Championship club Hajduk Split, is one such promising player he admires.

It has been claimed that PSG have held talks with Hajduk Split in recent weeks to eventually bring the 16-year-old to Paris. Les Parisiens reportedly want to buy Vuskovic this summer and loan him out to Split for a further season. They plan to bring him to the French capital after he turns 17.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Manchester City still working on it after bid revealed two weeks ago — also Paris Saint-Germain want him and more PL clubs are joining the race.



Agent: Pini Zahavi.



PSG, also monitoring Benfica gem Cher Ndour. There’s crazy race to sign Hajduk 2007-born CB Luka VuškovićManchester City still working on it after bid revealed two weeks ago — also Paris Saint-Germain want him and more PL clubs are joining the race.Agent: Pini Zahavi.PSG, also monitoring Benfica gem Cher Ndour. There’s crazy race to sign Hajduk 2007-born CB Luka Vušković ⭐️🇭🇷Manchester City still working on it after bid revealed two weeks ago — also Paris Saint-Germain want him and more PL clubs are joining the race.Agent: Pini Zahavi.PSG, also monitoring Benfica gem Cher Ndour. https://t.co/wAGnG6nxUm

Christophe Galtier’s side are not the only team interested in the teenager. Premier League holders Manchester City are also keen admirers of the player and have already offered a €12 million fee for the player, inclusive of add-ons. Apart from Manchester City, two German clubs are also interested in Vuskovic.

Dubbed the next wonderkid in football, the Manchester City-linked defender made his Croatian top-flight debut in a local derby against Dinamo Zagreb. Aged 16 years and two days at the time, Vuskovic became the youngest-ever footballer to play in the Croatian Championship.

The Manchester City target has appeared in five matches so far for Split’s senior team, scoring once.

PSG identify Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as Neymar’s potential replacement

Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. The winger has dazzled onlookers with his dribbling, ability to pick out the right pass, and knack for scoring clutch goals. His performances have caught the attention of many European heavyweights, with PSG being one of them.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, the French juggernauts are prepared to offload Neymar in the summer and bring Kvaratskhelia as his replacement. It has been reported that the club are willing to pay a staggering €100 million to sign the Georgian from Napoli.

Neymar, who joined the club for a record €222 million fee in 2017, has struggled with injuries and rarely stepped up in important games for the Parisians. He is currently nursing an ankle injury and will not be in action this season.

Before being injured, Neymar scored 18 goals and claimed 17 assists for PSG in 29 games. Kvaratskhelia, on the other hand, has bagged 14 goals and 16 assists in 30 matches for the Serie A leaders.

Poll : 0 votes