PSG target Chelsea star who has 'tense' relationship with Thomas Tuchel - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, whose relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel has been deemed 'tense.'

The Belgian forward, who rejoined the Blues from Serie A giants Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million last summer, has had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge.

A poor run of form, combined with issues behind the scenes, has tarnished what was viewed as a potential final piece of the Tuchel puzzle at the west London club.

Football Insider previously reported that the striker was not happy at the club and wanted out this summer. A reported training ground bust-up between Lukaku and Tuchel in January has left the relationship between the striker and his coach frosty.

Now, Football Insider reports that PSG are ready to pounce on Lukaku's precarious situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Ligue 1 leaders may be looking to bring the former Manchester United striker in as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Marca (via Daily Mail) reports that Mbappe is close to sealing a free transfer to Real Madrid and that a deal will be signed soon.

Back in December, Lukaku took part in an interview with Sky Italia (via Sky Sports), where he criticized Tuchel's system.

He even apologized to Inter Milan fans for the way in which he departed the San Siro before hinting that he desires a return to the Nerazzurri.

The Blues reacted by demanding he release an apology, serve a one-match ban and pay a fine. It seems the fractious relationship has never recovered.

The striker has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 34 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season.

Romelu Lukaku leaving Chelsea for PSG would be for the best

The Belgian striker's departure may suit all parties

Romelu Lukaku is a player who scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for Inter Milan across all competitions during his two-year stint at the club. He came to Chelsea with a reputation for being one of the most potent goalscorers in world football.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville even suggested that Lukaku's arrival would be the catalyst for a Chelsea title push. He told Sky Sports:

"They were serious last season but in terms of the Premier League, they're going to be really serious. Lukaku makes them very, very dangerous."

However, Lukaku has had a tumultuous time at the club and now seems to be in the sights of PSG, where he might be a huge hit.

Huge changes await the French side this summer. There is a chance that a new manager will replace Mauricio Pochettino, with Zinedine Zidane being one of the favorites.

