PSG target unlikely to leave after 'feeling at ease' within current team: Reports

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is reportedly set to snub interest from Ligue 1 giants PSG as he feels 'at ease' at Lyon. The 24-year-old is under contract with Lyon until 2025. According to le10sport, PSG sporting director Leonardo is keen to sign a top-quality midfielder.

Paqueta joined Lyon from Italian club AC Milan in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €20 million. The 24-year-old was an instant hit at Lyon, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the French club last season.

Paqueta has continued his good run of form for Lyon this season, scoring five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for Peter Bosz's side. His consistent performances have attracted the attention of Ligue 1 giants PSG. Leonardo is believed to have expressed an interest in Paqueta during the Brazilian's stint with AC Milan.

PSG have reportedly grown frustrated with the performances of former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman has struggled this season and has been unable to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino's style of play and tactics.

Robin Bairner @RBairner PSG are interested in Lyon star Lucas Paqueta, according to L'Equipe.



No bid made as yet and unlikely to happen before several players leave Paris.



PSG sporting director Leonardo is therefore keen to bolster the club's squad by signing a top-quality midfielder. The French giants have also been linked with a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. Pogba has refused to extend his deal with Manchester United and is expected to run down his contract with the club.

PSG could, however, face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus for Paul Pogba's signature next summer.

PSG could promote and develop Xavi Simons rather than sign a new midfielder

Sevilla v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season Friendly

Teenage sensation Xavi Simons made his senior debut for PSG towards the end of last season. The 18-year-old has, however, struggled to become a regular member of the club's first team this season, making just two appearances in all competitions.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3t6Mno2 PSG need to act quickly or risk losing midfielder Xavi Simons (18) on a free transfer this summer with the player dragging his heels over a new deal. (L'Éq) PSG need to act quickly or risk losing midfielder Xavi Simons (18) on a free transfer this summer with the player dragging his heels over a new deal. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3t6Mno2

Simons has entered the final six months of his contract with the French giants and has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs. The young midfielder spent nine seasons at Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy before joining PSG in 2019.

According to GetFootballNews, a return to Barcelona could be on the cards for Xavi Simons next summer. PSG, though, will be keen to keep hold of Xavi Simons. The French club could opt to promote and develop the youngster rather than sign a new midfielder in January.

