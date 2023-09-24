PSG turned to Lucas Hernandez after failing to sign 25-year-old ex-Chelsea star this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Lucas Hernandez after being rejected by former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori at the end of last season.

Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo (via Football Italia) reports the Parisians approached Tomori's representatives regarding a potential move in the summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 champions were interested in luring the England international to the Parc des Princes to play under new manager Luis Enrique.

However, Tomori had no interest in making the move from AC Milan to PSG. This led to Enrique's side turning their attention to Bayern Munich's Hernandez who they managed to sign in a €45 million deal.

Tomori's reluctance to join may have stemmed from the lack of uncertainty at the Parc des Princes at the time. There were growing issues behind the scenes with Kylian Mbappe at loggerheads with the higher-ups due to not committing his future at the club.

The English defender has enjoyed two years at the San Siro since joining Milan initially on loan from Chelsea and then permanently for €31.6 million. He was one of the Rossonerri's shining stars last season, helping them keep 14 clean sheets in 45 appearances across competitions. He also chipped in with two goal contributions for Stefano Pioli's side.

Tomori has made a excellent start to this season, playing in all four games across competitions thus far. His side have kept three clean sheets and he particularly impressed in Milan's 1-0 win against Hellas Verona on Saturday (September 23). He is knocking on the door of Gareth Southgate's England starting XI ahead of the European Championships next year.

Meanwhile, Hernandez has been a constant presence in PSG's defense since joining from Bayern. He's turned out six times across competitions, helping his team keep two clean sheets, and has bagged one assist.

The Frenchman will likely come up against Marseille today in his first Le Classique. There were protests from Parisian ultras when he joined due to his father's past connection with Les Phocéens.

Mauricio Pochettino reckons his PSG experience will help him at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino spent two years at PSG.

Chelsea have endured struggles on the pitch since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022. The Blues have spent around £1 billion (€1.15 million) since the change in ownership but it hasn't paid dividends yet.

The west Londoners finished last season 12th in the league and have started the ongoing campaign disappointingly. Mauricio Pochettino replaced Graham Potter as the club's new permanent manager but he's overseen just one win in five league games.

Pochettino was available after leaving PSG in the summer of 2022 after his sacking by the Parisians. This is despite the Argentine coach winning the Ligue 1 title that season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has highlighted how his spell at the Parc des Princes will help him at Chelsea. He claims he now has experience in dealing with difficult situations but admitted to the difference in coaching the two European giants (via The Independent):

“I think it helps. It helps to take things in a different way. Of course, experience is a really important point in football, in how you are going to deal with things. It would be arrogant to say that because I was there, now I can manage everything. The demands always are completely different."

Pochettino will be eager to start his turnaround at Stamford Bridge with a win today against Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men make the trip to west London to face his stagnating Chelsea side.