PSG unwilling to sell star for €30m fee following bid from Saudi Arabia - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly unwilling to sell Marco Verratti to Al-Hilal if they don't meet his valuation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League club have reached an agreement on personal terms with Verratti. But le10sport state that the Paris-based giants aren't happy with the €30 million offer for the player.

The report adds that Al-Hilal are contemplating an improved offer for the Italy international, who has made 416 appearances for PSG since leaving Pescara in 2012. He still has three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique likes Verratti's profile but he is apparently not going to force him to stay at the club. PSG have added Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in and Manuel Ugarte to their midfield this summer.

However, the experience and composure Verratti provided PSG at the base of their midfield will be hard to replace. Les Parisiens could see a major midfield exodus this summer, especially if AS Roma have their way.

I Giallorossi are supposedly targeting moves for Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches this summer. It remains to be seen if Les Parisiens scour the market for a new midfielder if a first-team star such as Verratti leaves.

PSG boss gives verdict on Kylian Mbappe's future

PSG manager Luis Enrique was asked to share his verdict on Kylian Mbappe's future during the club's pre-season tour of Japan.

The 24-year-old has reportedly refused to extend his contract beyond June 2024 and doesn't want to leave the club this summer. It has put Les Parisiens in a difficult position considering they don't want to lose him for nothing next year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG believe Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to join them in the future. Speaking to reporters before his team's 0-0 friendly draw against Al-Nassr on July 25, Enrique stated, via Cadena SER (h/t Football-Espana):

"He [Mbappe] is an exceptional player, I hope he can be part of the group and help us this season. It is a delicate subject that goes beyond the players."

As per Romano, Al-Hilal have shown serious interest in Mbappe but the player is refusing to open negotiations with them. He has been offered €200 million in fixed salary and will get to keep 100% of his image rights but that isn't enough for him to join the Saudi club.