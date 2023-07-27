Serie A giants interested in signing 3 PSG midfielders this summer - Reports

AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing three Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielders this summer.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero (h/t PSGTalk), Les Parisiens are open to selling Renato Sanches with Roma keeping an eye on the player. The source adds that Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabian Ruiz could follow him to the Stadio Olimpico.

Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2021 but spent the last season on loan at AS Roma. The 32-year-old has also entered the last year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and could be up for sale this summer.

Ruiz cost PSG €23 million last summer when he signed from Napoli. But the Spanish midfielder started just 25 games across competitions, making 12 more appearances from the bench.

PSG are reportedly looking to offload some players in midfield after a busy summer transfer window. They have already signed Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in and Manuel Ugarte to bolster the middle of the park.

Sanches could also be on the chopping block. The Portugal international has failed to realize the immense potential he has shown over the years. An injury-plagued debut season in Paris restricted him to just 706 Ligue 1 minutes last term.

Sanches, 25, cost PSG €15 million when he arrived from LOSC Lille Metropole last year and still has four years left on his contract. It remains to be seen if AS Roma have the financial bandwidth to deliver all three midfielders to Jose Mourinho this summer itself.

Cristian Volpato (19) and Benjamin Tahirovic (20) are two quality young midfielders Roma have sold permanently this summer. They have, however, secured the signing of Houssem Aouar on a free transfer from Lyon during that time.

PSG midfielder close to Al-Hilal transfer - reports

Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches' futures at PSG could have to be reassessed if Marco Verratti's proposed move to Al-Hilal goes ahead.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League club have offered the Italian star a three-year contract. PSG are open to letting him leave if they receive an offer of around €30 million.

The 30-year-old has been at the Parc des Princes since signing from Pescara 11 years ago. His contract still has three years left on it but he seems inclined to leave the club this summer.

Reports in May claimed that Verratti was upset at the club for failing to extend Lionel Messi's stay. The Argentine superstar has since joined Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Verratti, who has 416 career appearances for Les Parisiens to his name, is evidently one of the first names on their team sheet. His exit could open up a huge void in the club's midfield.