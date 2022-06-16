PSG want to get rid of Neymar and have identified 24-year-old as his replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly (via El Nacional) listening to offers for Brazilian superstar Neymar. The Parisians want to bring in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig to take Neymar’s place in the team.

PSG spent a record-breaking €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The 30-year-old, who is one of the highest earners in the team, was supposed to be the centrepiece of Les Parisiens’ Europe conquering project, something he has not managed to achieve.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly realized that the millions of euros they have spent on the Brazil international “may have been useless.” The forward has been overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, meaning the former Barca star is no longer an untouchable player.

Neymar, who supposedly did not contribute even half of what was expected of him, has reportedly been placed on Paris’ transfer list. Al-Khelaifi has been entertaining offers for a “few weeks” now and prefers to sell him this summer itself. However, since the player still has three years remaining on his contract, PSG cannot force him out. In that case, they would be fine letting one of their highest-paid players warm the bench.

To put pressure on Neymar, the Parisians want to sign 24-year-old Nkunku from Leipzig. Nkunku, who rose through Paris’ youth academy, has become a sensation at Leipzig, recording 35 goals and 19 assists in 50 appearances last season.

PSG are even willing to match the Bundesliga outfit’s nearly €100 million asking price to bring the Frenchman back to the Parc des Princes. The Parisian camp sees Nkunku as Messi and Mbappe’s next companion in attack, irrespective of whether Neymar leaves the club or not.

Neymar has been an utter disappointment for PSG in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain were already an established name in Ligue 1 when they signed Neymar from Barcelona. They needed someone to lead the way in the Champions League and help them to their first title. In that regard, the No. 10 has been a massive failure.

Since joining, Neymar has only managed to take part in 35 Champions League games for the club from the French capital, recording 20 goals and 14 assists. Out of those 34 goal involvements, only eight have come in the knockout rounds.

To put his numbers into perspective, Mbappe has played 44 UCL games for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017, recording 27 goals and 23 assists.

