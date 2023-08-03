PSG want to sign Portugal international who was previously linked with Liverpool and Chelsea – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have allegedly set their sights on former Liverpool and Chelsea target Matheus Nunes ahead of the next season.

The Parisians are currently in the process of rebuilding their squad following Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' exits. They have splashed around £138 million so far this summer, signing Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, and a few other players.

According to Todofichajes, PSG have expressed a serious interest in luring Nunes away from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. They have identified the star as a replacement for club legend Marco Verratti, who has been heavily linked with a move away of late.

Nunes, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could opt to secure a move to the Parisians in search of a top-level challenge. He would provide healthy competition for places to Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches in a number eight role.

Furthermore, the 11-cap Portugal international could also step in as an emergency wide option due to his considerable pace and directness. He started on the flanks in 12 of his 39 appearances last season.

Nunes, who joined Wolves from Sporting CP in a £42 million transfer in 2022, was a target for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea earlier this year. He was reportedly slapped with a price tag of £44 million.

Should PSG sign the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea target soon, they would announce their ninth summer signing. They have roped in Hugo Ekitike, Lee Kang-in, Arnau Tenas, Cher Ndour, and Xavi Simons apart from the aforesaid Ugarte, Hernandez, Asensio, and Skriniar.

However, Wolves are unlikely to part ways with Nunes easily before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window. They have already lost notable stars like Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Nathan Collins.

PSG set Marco Verratti price tag amid links with former Liverpool and Chelsea target

According to L'Equipe, PSG have opted to slap a price tag of £52 million on Marco Verratti amid interest from Al Hilal. They have rejected a £26 million initial bid from the Saudi Pro League giants so far.

Should Al Hilal meet PSG's exorbitant valuation, the Parisians are likely to reinvest the cash into roping Nunes, who was previously linked with Liverpool and Chelsea. They could attempt to haggle with Wolves for the Portuguese midfielder's services, settling for a modest fee.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, are currently on a spending spree to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. They have dished out €163 million to snap up Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Malcom this summer.