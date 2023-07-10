Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly want to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this summer.

The veteran goalkeeper is expected to leave Spurs this summer after spending 11 years with the club. He joined the north London side from Olympique Lyon in 2012 and has since made 447 appearances, keeping 151 clean sheets.

Lloris, however, had a tough 2022-23 campaign as he had to deal with multiple injuries, and his performances were too error-prone. Moreover, his ability to play with the ball on his feet came under immense criticism last season.

Tottenham have already signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli this summer, which could see club captain Lloris leave. As per Daily Record, PSG are interested in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. However, they want to sign him on a free transfer.

Lloris' contract with Tottenham expires next summer and hence, club chairman Daniel Levy is expecting to receive a transfer fee for the goalkeeper.

PSG, meanwhile, are looking to sign the Frenchman as an experienced option alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma. Keylor Navas is expected to leave this summer, having spent the second half of the last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Lloris would also be a homegrown option for the Parisians, having played for clubs like OGC Nice and Olympique Lyon in the past.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappe's potential exit

Kylian Mbappe has stated that he will not sign the clause in his contract to extend his stay at PSG beyond 2024. Hence, he could leave the club for free next summer.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, meanwhile, has insisted that if Mbappe doesn't sign the extension, he will have to leave this summer. The Parisians do not want to let their star player leave the club for free next year.

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. There was a verbal agreement and he had discussed it in an interview... It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks," Al-Kheliafi said.

"And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear. By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen," he added.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 and has gone on to become the club's all-time top scorer. He has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games for the Parisians, helping them win Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

