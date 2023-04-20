PSG want to sign Premier League star this summer amid competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid - Reports

According to iG Esporte, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, a player Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in.

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best players in English football in his position. The Brazilian has made 42 appearances for the Magpies this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Guimaraes is one of the key players for Eddie Howe's side. The 25-year-old's form has attracted interest from top European sides. Real Madrid have reportedly eyed the player to strengthen their midfield. Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

The Parisians are another club who are in the race for the midfielder. They signed Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz last summer. However, Soler has failed to impress so far and the former Valencia man could be on the move.

The Parisians could look to replace him with Guimaraes. He is contracted with the Magpies until 2026 and has an approximate market value of €60 million.

Victor Osimhen advised not to sign for PSG

Victor Osimhen has become one of the hottest properties in European football this season. The Nigerian has scored 26 goals and has provided five assists in 31 matches across competitions this season.

Clubs like Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, and more are interested in signing the player. Legendary forward Didier Drogba, however, feels that Osimhen shouldn't join the Parisians.

He told Canal Plus:

“If he is really in the sights of a club like PSG, it shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is in the process of achieving. But that is not the club he needs to continue his progress.”

Osimhen is expected to be on the move in the upcoming summer transfer window. Any potential suitor, however, might need to shell out a hefty fee for the player. A deal for him is expected to cost around €100 million.

