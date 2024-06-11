PSG weigh up shock move for Real Madrid superstar to replace Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly planning to pull off one of the biggest transfer shocks in history by replacing Kylian Mbappe with his new Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Junior. The Parisians are searching for a Mbappe heir after the France captain finalized a long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

France Televisions journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that the Ligue 1 giants are 'looking at' Vinicius. The Brazilian star is the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after a stellar 2023-24 campaign with Los Blancos.

Vinicius, 23, was one of European football's standout performers, with 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions. He helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win the UEFA Champions League, La Liga title, and Supercopa de Espana.

The 29-cap Brazil international has three years left on his contract with Real Madrid, so they are under no pressure to sell. PSG could be looking to rock the boat at the Bernabeu due to the circumstances of Kylian Mbappe's move.

Mbappe is at loggerheads with the Parisians' hierarchy after he accused them of informing him he wouldn't play last season. They hit back through a spokesperson and claimed their all-time top scorer 'lacked class.'

Vinicius has constantly spoken of his admiration for Madrid and the honor of wearing Los Merengues colors. He's dealt with racism during his time in La Liga, and his advisors reportedly put the idea of leaving Spanish football to him in 2023, per ESPN Brazil.

William Gallas pondered whether Real Madrid will sell Vinicius amid Kylian Mbappe's arrival from PSG

Vinicius Junior has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for six years.

Kylian Mbappe has become the latest blockbuster to arrive at Bernabeu, and he'll make his move official next month. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will first captain France at Euro 2024 after winning his seventh Ligue 1 title with PSG.

Mass debate has ensued about how Ancelotti will fit Mbappe in the same frontline as Vinicius. The attacking duo both flourish predominantly off the left flank.

William Gallas gave his take last month, and the former Chelsea star suggested Vinicius might eventually part ways. The Frenchman told Genting Casino:

"I don't know what is going to happen when Kylian Mbappe comes to Real Madrid, because playing down the middle is not his position. I would not be surprised to see a front three of Vinicius Jr, Mbappe and Rodrygo, with Mbappe down the middle, then the next season they sell Vinicius Jr."

Vinicius has been at Real Madrid since July 2018, when he arrived from Brazilian outfit Flamengo. He's been crucial for Los Blancos, posting 83 goals and 75 assists in 264 games, winning 12 major trophies. It seems highly unlikely they'll want to part ways, especially if their new nemesis, PSG, is the interested party.