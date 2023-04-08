PSG will look to sign Chelsea star previously linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to rekindle their interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to sources from Football Insider.

The Parisians came close to signing the Moroccan in January but the move collapsed in the 11th hour. However, the club have maintained contact with the player and are keen to bring him to Paris.

PSG are understood to be on the lookout for additions to their squad but only under the condition that they don't cost much. Financial Fair Play limitations have seen the club's spending ability curtailed and they would prefer economical deals for the time-being.

Hakim Ziyech has now fallen out of favor at Chelsea, and the Blues may ask for a fee in the region of £20-30 million for his signature. He has made just 19 appearances this season, playing a combined 569 minutes so far. Having yet to score this season, his poor form could push the club to make a move soon.

The west Londoners will also need to trim their own squad considering their mammoth spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly this season and will look to offload Ziyech, who could still rope in a respectable transfer fee.

This saga will be one to keep an eye on during the summer window.

Kylian Mbappe releases statement in disagreement with PSG ticket campaign

PSG recently released a campaign to promote season ticket sales for the 2023-24 season and used Kylian Mbappe's likenesses all over the promo without the striker's explicit permission.

Following the release of the campaign, Mbappe took to social media to express his displeasure at the developments. He released a statement reiterating that he is against the club's usage of his name and likenesses in that fashion. He also stated that he disliked being perceived as 'bigger than the club' and as someone with an overpowering ego.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Statement from Kylian Mbappé in disagree with PSG campaign for 23/24 season tickets where he was involved almost everywhere.



“I was never informed of that — I don’t agree with that video published”.



"PSG is a top club and family — but it's NOT Kylian Saint-Germain".

Excerpts from his statement read as:

"I was never informed of that - I don't agree with the video published."

"PSG is a top club and family - but it's NOT Kylian Saint-Germain."

Kylian Mbappe and the Parisians will look to stay locked in for their remaining nine Ligue 1 games as they hold a narrow three-point advantage over second-placed RC Lens.

