PSG will have to pay €90 million to sign Manchester City and Real Madrid target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Real Madrid. They will, however, have to pay €90 million for his services this summer.

As per Todofichajes, Napoli are looking for a big clearout this summer, which could see striker Victor Osimhen leave. While they are not keen on selling Kvaratskhelia, an offer in the region of €90 million could change their minds. Chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis is hoping for major changes in the squad this summer.

PSG are interested in signing Kvaratskhelia, with Kylian Mbappe set to leave as a free agent after his contract expires at the end of the season. They have been monitoring the Georgian winger for a few seasons and would like to make an attempt to sign him.

However, they might have to compete with Real Madrid and Manchester City, who as per ESPN, have also been linked with him for a while now. Los Blancos are reportedly set to Mbappe so they might not want to sign Kvaratskhelia this summer. City, meanwhile, could part ways with Bernardo Silva.

Kvaratskhelia has scored 24 goals and provided 26 assists in 85 games for Napoli since arriving from Dinamo Batumi in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe announces PSG departure, set to join Real Madrid

With his future up in the air for a while now, Kylian Mbappe finally announced on Friday (May 10) that he will leave PSG this summer. He also hinted that he will move to a new country, amidst links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe said in a video message on his social media handles (via The Sun):

"It's hard, it's hard. I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that. To leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known. But I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mbappe has already signed all documents with Real Madrid and will join them this summer. The announcement of the transfer will be made after Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Mbappe, meanwhile, will leave PSG as their all-time top scorer with 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 games so far. He arrived, initially on loan, from AS Monaco in 2017 before the move was made permanent next summer.

The Parisians are set to win the Ligue 1 this season and will also compete in the Coupe de France final against Olympique Lyon.