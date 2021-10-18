PSG to target Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves in 2022 - Reports

PSG will reportedly attempt to sign either Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club next summer. Mbappe has less than a year remaining on his current contract with PSG and has thus far rejected the opportunity to sign an extension.

According to French website Le10sport.com, PSG are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe. PSG will target Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland or Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if the Frenchman leaves the club.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos, too, have not given up on their pursuit of Mbappe. They now have an opportunity to sign the 22-year-old on a free deal next summer.

PSG could prefer to sign Erling Haaland over Robert Lewandowski to replace Kylian Mbappe

Despite being one of the best footballers in the world, at 33, Robert Lewandowski is approaching the twilight of his career. PSG could therefore prefer to sign 21-year-old Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG will look at Erling Haaland as a player around whom they can build a squad for the foreseeable future. Reports have, however, suggested Haaland is keen on a move to the Premier League. Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the Norwegian.

Erling Haaland has scored an incredible 70 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norwegian is currently one of the most sought-after players in the world and is expected to join one of Europe's elite clubs next summer. Haaland has a £68 million release clause in his contract with Dortmund that will be activated next summer.

Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, is reportedly seeking a new challenge after spending seven seasons with Bayern Munich. He has scored 309 goals in 340 appearances for the German giants and has helped the club win seven Bundesligas, three DFB Pokals and a Champions League.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City but could choose PSG to team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

