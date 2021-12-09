PSG willing to listen to offers for summer signing as Arsenal plot transfer: Reports 

PSG signed plenty of stars in the summer transfer window, but one new signing who has not quite been at his best has been Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool star has struggled to establish himself in the PSG line-up.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solekol has now reported that PSG are willing to listen to offers for a loan move in January, with Arsenal being a surprise option for Wijnaldum.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option. PSG willing to listen to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to go out on loan next month. Player would be open to a move back to Premier League. Arsenal thought to be an option.

Wijnaldum played a crucial role for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and has plenty of Premier League experience. Arsenal's midfield could definitely benefit from the addition of the 31-year-old PSG star.

Arsenal and Newcastle United among Premier League clubs linked with PSG star Wijnaldum

PSG's new summer signings

Capable of playing as a 'number 6' or a 'number 8', Wijnaldum has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United in the last few days. The PSG midfielder played for Newcastle in the 2015/16 season before making the move to Liverpool.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is being touted for a return to Newcastle.



The French club are willing to listen to loan offers in January and the player is keen on a return to the Premier League.



(Source: AS) 🚨 Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is being touted for a return to Newcastle.The French club are willing to listen to loan offers in January and the player is keen on a return to the Premier League.(Source: AS) https://t.co/AwJIhXhiDa

Arsenal, themselves, are no strangers to making loan moves for high profile midfielders. In previous seasons, they have signed the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

Wijnaldum's potential arrival from PSG in January could give them the right boost required to make a push into the top 4. Arsenal have looked shaky in midfield with Partey, Lokonga, Elneny and Xhaka all having moments of uncertainty this season. An experienced player like Wijnaldum would definitely add solidity and consistency to Arsenal's midfield.

The Dutch international has struggled for regular playing time at PSG this season and is said to be keen on a move back to the Premier League. In 17 Ligue 1 games so far, Wijnaldum has only started 7 games for PSG and has not had a telling impact on their style and flow of play.

Also Read Article Continues below

With 2022 being a World Cup year, the 31-year-old midfielder could be heading back to the Premier League in search of regular playing time in the January transfer window.

Edited by Ashwin