PSG willing to pay €120 million to sign superstar striker if they offload Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to table an exorbitant offer to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians are in the midst of a turmoil after their striker confirmed that he has no intention of extending his deal beyond 2024. Hence, they are keen to sell the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer.

According to PSG Community, Real Madrid are willing to dish out a fee worth €200 million plus €50 million in bonuses to snap up the forward.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have identified Osimhen as the replacement for the 24-year-old Frenchman. They are willing to table an initial offer of €120 million for the Nigerian superstar, but Napoli are said to be valuing him at around €180 million, as per Todofichajes.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the most in-demand forwards since the turn of the year due to his role in Napoli's Serie A triumph last season. He scored 31 goals and laid out five assists in 39 games across all competitions for Gli Azzurri last time around.

Apart from PSG, the ex-Lille man has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich of late.

In comparison, Mbappe registered a whopping 41 goals and contributed 10 assists in 43 overall appearances during the 2022-23 season.

Pundit offers opinion on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future amid Real Madrid interest

Speaking to Canal Supporters, RMC Sport journalist Xavier Grimault asserted that Kylian Mbappe will depart his club soon. He said:

"Real Madrid will not put forward €200 million yet. There was a first proposal at €120 million; there will surely be others. I'm not saying that I want him to leave, but it goes in the direction of history. The Emir of Qatar said, 'Either he extends before training resumes or he will be sold,' and I believe he will be sold soon enough."

Grimault claimed that the former AS Monaco man is in full control of his situation at PSG and could finally move to Madrid soon. He added:

"The PSG project is no longer the same in turn right now. Mbappe has all the cards in hand. Before leaving, Lionel Messi urged him to leave too. He wanted him to join Barcelona... if not Real Madrid. But all of that, like I said, goes with the flow of history."

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

Poll : 0 votes