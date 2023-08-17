PSG willing to splash whopping €100 million to sign 2 attackers before transfer deadline – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to dish out €100 million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani and Lyon winger Bradley Barcola in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Parisians are currently undergoing a massive squad overhaul this summer, Players like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes amongst others have already left. They are keen to inject fresh blood into their ranks to reshape their project under the helm of new manager Luis Enrique.

So far this summer, PSG have introduced a whopping 10 new faces to their squad with four of them being attacking players. They signed Ousmane Dembele for €50 million, loaned in Goncalo Ramos, and added Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in on a couple of free transfers.

Now, according to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 giants have shifted their sights to Kolo Muani and Barcola with the intention of signing the pair before the summer transfer deadline day.

They are hoping to add the two Frenchmen to bolster their attacking depth in order to fare better in the UEFA Champions League this season.

PSG, who have spent close to €210 million so far this summer, have lodged a €80 million proposal to Frankfurt for Kolo Muani's services. They are aiming to wrap up the potential deal as soon as possible due to Real Madrid's growing interest in the Nantes youth product.

On the other hand, the Parisians are also interested in investing around €20 million on Barcola in the coming weeks. They have already been informed about the star's willingness to change clubs this summer.

Should both Kolo Muani and Barcola join PSG in the future, they would likely emerge as solid rotational choices for them. While the former would compete with Ramos in a central role and Kylian Mbappe on the left flank, the latter would be a decent option for either offensive flank.

How good are the PSG-linked attackers?

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a free switch from Nantes last summer, Randal Kolo Muani has grown by leaps and bounds. He scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists in 3633 first-team minutes, spread across 46 matches across competitions for the Bundesliga side.

A right-footed versatile operator, Kolo Muani earned a name for himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old contributed a goal and an assist in three tournament matches for France last year.

Barcola, on the other hand, has established himself as a first-team presence at his boyhood club Lyon over the last season. The 20-year-old scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in just 1788 minutes.