Raphael Varane wants to leave Manchester United, European giants discuss January transfer: Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane wants to leave Old Trafford and Bayern Munich have been discussing a potential move.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Varane is seeking a departure as he's unhappy with his situation at United. The Frenchman has started each of his last four outings on the bench.

Bayern have discussed Varane as a potential target in the January transfer window but a transfer is deemed unrealistic. The 30-year-old is valued at €20-30 million and he has just over a year left on his contract, earning €17 million per year.

Varane was a regular starter under Erik ten Hag last season, making 34 appearances across competitions. He helped his side keep 13 clean sheets, forging a formidable partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

However, the former Real Madrid defender has slipped out of Manchester United's starting XI. He's been displaced by Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, although his manager insists it's a tactical decision. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“No problem, no issue with Varane. It is about tactical reasons why I chose these partnerships. Last year, Varane was playing and Harry Maguire on the bench. In this moment, Harry is playing very well and there is internal competition."

Bayern aren't the only side to be linked with a move for Varane who joined Manchester United from Madrid in August 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are also keeping tabs on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's situation.

Varane wanted to see out his career at Real Madrid, Lens, or Manchester United

Raphael Varane left Real Madrid two years ago.

Varane appears to be heading towards the Old Trafford exit door but ideally, he would return to either Ligue 1 side Lens or La Liga giants Madrid. He said earlier this year about where he'll end his career:

"I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. I will not move to another club [other than those]."

The French center-back started his career at Lens, making just 24 appearances before being signed by Madrid. Los Blancos spent €11 million to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011.

Varane enjoyed 10 memorable years with Los Merengues, making 360 appearances and winning 19 major trophies. He opted for a new adventure in 2021 by joining Manchester United.

A return to Madrid seems unlikely for the wantaway Red Devil given the options Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal. But, a reunion with Lens isn't out of the equation and he even played against his boyhood club during pre-season.