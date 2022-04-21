Real Madrid add Newcastle United star to their transfer wish list: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been impressive since his arrival in English football following his move from Lyon in January, which Transfermarkt reports cost the Magpies £38 million.

The Brazilian has scored three goals in his 12 Premier League games so far and has already become a fan favorite at St. James' Park. His ability to control the ball and dictate play from defensive midfield has been a key factor in Newcastle's upturn in form. Only title-chasers Liverpool have earned more league points than Eddie Howe's side in 2022.

Guimaraes' form hasn't gone unnoticed at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to bring the playmaker to the Bernabeu, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to inject some younger legs into the Los Blancos midfield. The legendary trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all in their thirties.

The Brazilian international not being an automatic starter when he initially arrived on Tyneside. However, he has quickly established himself as a key figure in Howe's side.

The reigning Spanish champions are aware that the holding midfielder will not be cheap. They are prepared to wait until after the World Cup in Qatar this coming winter before signing Guimaraes.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Bruno Guimarães against Crystal Palace:



72 Touches

34 Passes

90% Pass Accuracy

2 Chances Created

1 Assist

4/4 Long Balls

6/10 Dribbles

13 Duels Won

4 Fouls Suffered

9 Ball Recoveries

3 Tackles

2 Interceptions

1 Blocked Shot



Star Newcastle signing has been a target of Real Madrid's rivals in the past

The Magpies looked to be in desperate relegation trouble following a dreadful start to the season. However, following the well-publicized takeover of the club by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and with nearly £100 million spent in January, the Toon Army have reached the 40-point mark.

Guimaraes was arguably the club's marquee winter signing after Newcastle fended off interest from a number of European clubs to secure the South American's signature. The player seems to be enjoying life in the North East of England, telling the Chronicle after he scored a last-minute winner against Leicester:

"I just want to be a legend here."

During his time at Lyon, AS also claimed that Real Madrid's great rivals Atletico attempted to lure Guimaraes away from Ligue 1. Following former midfielder Thomas Partey's departure to Arsenal in January 2020, Diego Simeone was keen to replace the Ghanian with the now-Newcastle player.

Unfortunately for Simeone, Lyon demanded around €60 million for Guimaraes, so the Colchoneros signed Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia instead.

GOAL @goal Bruno Guimaraes helps Newcastle win five successive Premier League home games for the first time in three years Bruno Guimaraes helps Newcastle win five successive Premier League home games for the first time in three years 🙌 https://t.co/RXepvRmEB3

Edited by Ritwik Kumar