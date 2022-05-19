Real Madrid among six clubs to have approached 33-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing David Ospina on a free transfer when his contract with Napoli expires in the summer, according to Pipe Sierra of Win Sports TV.

Los Blancos have already clinched the La Liga title, having earned 85 points from 37 matches. They will now look to win their 14th UEFA Champions League trophy when they face Liverpool in the final in Paris on 28th May.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also looking at ways to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have agreed a deal to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer and are pushing to sign Kylian Mbappe after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires.

It appears the Spanish giants are keen to use the free agent market to bolster their ranks further. Ospina, who has his current deal with Napoli running out at the end of the season, has emerged as a target for them.

Pipe Sierra @PSierraR



#Lille, #Lazio, #Atalanta, #RealMadrid, EXCL. #Napoli no se rinde e intentará renovar a David Ospina (33) y en los próximos días la dirigencia le ofrecerá un nuevo contrato. No lo quieren dejar ir #AlNassr y un club de la #MLS se le han acercado al portero colombiano 🚨 EXCL. #Napoli no se rinde e intentará renovar a David Ospina (33) y en los próximos días la dirigencia le ofrecerá un nuevo contrato. No lo quieren dejar ir👀 #Lille, #Lazio, #Atalanta, #RealMadrid, #AlNassr y un club de la #MLS se le han acercado al portero colombiano https://t.co/WZ19JCbO3F

According to reliable Colombian journalist Sierra, Real Madrid have already approached Ospina to discuss a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos, though, are not the only club monitoring the goalkeeper's situation at Napoli.

The 33-year-old has also attracted transfer interest from Gli Azzurri's Serie A rivals Atalanta and Lazio. Ligue 1 outfit Lille have also approached the shotstopper, as per the report.

Ospina is also the subject of transfer interest from the Middle East in the shape of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. An unnamed Major League Soccer (MLS) club have also expressed a desire to acquire the Colombia international's services on a free transfer, according to the aforementioned source.

Meanwhile, Napoli are yet to give up hope of being able to retain Ospina's services. According to Siera, Luciano Spalletti's side will offer him a new contract in the coming days.

Why do Real Madrid need Ospina?

Thibaut Courtois is Real Madrid's undisputed number 1, having made 49 appearances across all competitions this season. 23-year-old Andriy Lunin has functioned as a deputy to the Belgian, playing a total of four matches this term.

Los Blancos' interest in Ospina could suggest that they want a more experienced goalkeeper as a backup for Courtois. The 33-year-old could thus be an ideal option for the Spanish giants.

It is worth noting that Ospina worked under Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian's time at Napoli. The goalkeeper played 29 matches when the 62-year-old was in charge of Gli Azzurri.

