Real Madrid chasing Jude Bellingham, PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe and Bundesliga superstar in stunning triple swoop this summer: Reports

Real Madrid want to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Los Blancos have lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, but could still have a fruitful season. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already won the Copa del Rey and are active in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid will hope to qualify for the Champions League final by beating Manchester City in the semifinal. The two sides will lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg on Wednesday (May 17) after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Meanwhile, planning for next season is already underway at the Santiago Bernabeu. It emerged earlier this month that Spanish giants are in advanced talks over a deal for Bellingham.

According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos are yet to approach Dortmund with an offeror the midfielder. The La Liga outfit will hope to get a deal for the Englishman across the line soon.

The Athletic claimed in April that Dortmund want a fee in the region of €150 million for Bellingham. Despite the potential financial outlay, Real Madrid are targeting two other superstar signings this summer, as per the said report.

PSG forward Mbappe remains a player of interest to Ancelotti's side despite the player signing a new deal with Les Parisiens last year. It was widely believed that the Frenchman would move to Madrid but he stayed in Paris after a sudden turn of events.

With Mbappe set to enter the final year of his deal, Los Blancos appear to be prepared to rekindle their interest in him. According to The Athletic, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has until the end of the month to inform PSG of his decision.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also said to be in the market for a new left-back after having had to use Eduardo Camavinga on several occasions this season. 16 of the midfielder's 54 appearances across competitions this season have come at left-back.

Hence, Bayern Munich's Davies has emerged as an option for the Bernabeu outfit, as per the report. The Bundesliga giants, though, do not want to sell the Canadian and are keen to extend his contract beyond 2025.

PSG ready to sell star who is bad influence on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG are aware that they risk the chance of losing Kylian Mbappe for free next year. The forward can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France starting in January 2024. Les Parisiens, though, have seemingly not given up hopes of keeping the player.

The Ligue 1 giants, meanwhile, are said to be ready to offload Achraf Hakimi as they feel the wing-back is a bad influence on Mbappe. They have no plans to sell the Moroccan immediately. However, they could consider doing so if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

It is no secret that Hakimi is good friends with the former AS Monaco man. Morocco manager Walid Regragui said in January that the pair are 'more than friends'. The Parisians, though, could split the two.

