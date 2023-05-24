Real Madrid to choose between PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe and Premier League superstar in 2024: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly choose between signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the summer of 2024.

According to L'Equipe (h/t GOAL), Karim Benzema will extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season. But Los Blancos will need a high-profile name to take over the reins from the 35-year-old at the end of next season.

Mbappe and Haaland have been touted as two potential candidates, and for good reason. Their goal-scoring abilities are there for all to see. Mbappe has 211 goals and 97 assists in 258 career games for Les Parisiens.

Haaland, meanwhile, has brought his impressive vein of form from Germany to England. With 36 strikes in 34 league games so far, he holds the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season. Both are strong candidates to become Benzema's eventual successor at Real Madrid.

Mbappe's deal at the Parc des Princes reportedly expires at the end of next season. He is unlikely to take up the option to extend it by another year, which means he could leave as a free agent in July 2024.

It has also been claimed that Haaland's contract contains a special release clause that could allow him to join Los Merengues in the summer of 2024. While there is the prospect of signing Mbappe, 24, for free, signing Haaland from Manchester City could prove to be an expensive affair.

The 22-year-old Norwegian will still have four years left on his deal at the end of the season.

Galtier expresses regret over PSG's trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has expressed his regret at not being able to use Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe throughout the season.

The Argentina icon has missed six games due to fitness issues, one league game due to suspension and was rested twice in the French Cup. Neymar has been sidelined with an ankle injury since February, while Mbappe has not played in just eight games across competitions this term.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Galtier said, via PSGTalk:

"Regarding Leo, Kylian, and Ney, when you have these players, it was immediately a goal to be able to combine them together. To have an offensive game with three very talented players but also to have the right balance.

He added:

"Unfortunately, with the World Cup in the middle, injuries that happened to some and others, we could not take advantage of it all season. Is that a regret? That’s how it is, it’s part of the seasons."

Gatier's comments came before PSG beat AJ Auxerre 2-1 in the league on May 21 courtesy of a brace from Mbappe.

