Real Madrid consider stopping ongoing work at Santiago Bernabeu for Kylian Mbappe presentation: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating halting their ongoing construction work at the Santiago Bernabeu to not interfere with their potential presentation of Kylian Mbappe.

Defensa Central (via Foot01) reports that Madrid president Florentino Perez is already planning for the arrival and presentation of Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is looking increasingly likely of making the move to Los Blancos this summer.

Real Madrid are growing in confidence of sealing his transfer this summer rather than in 2024 when his contract expires. They will have to pay a hefty fee but PSG are intending on selling with reports claiming they are furious with the 24-year-old.

Thus, the La Liga giants are considering stopping work at the Bernabeu so that they can present Kylian Mbappe to fans if he does sign. They have asked the company overseeing construction how long they could take a hiatus to allow the presentation. This should be an estimated four or five days although there is no decision at present.

Many of Real Madrid's biggest Galacticos signings have been given memorable presentations at the iconic stadium. These include David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kaka.

Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes is an ominous one despite his reported desire to see out the remaining season of his contract. PSG are not willing to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The Parisians are thought to value Kylian Mbappe at €200 million, a fee that Madrid have prepared. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season and will likely become Los Blancos' club-record signing.

Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo dubbed Kylian Mbappe 'the future and the present'.

Kylian Mbappe is a long-term admirer of Real Madrid with Los Blancos missing out on his signature last year. The Frenchman penned a new two-year deal with the option of a third at PSG, snubbing the La Liga giants in the process.

However, Los Merengues have continued to keep tabs on his situation and are now ready to swoop following Karim Benzema's departure. The veteran striker has joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's departure was just as impactful back in 2018 and Mbappe could be the blockbuster signing that fills the legendary striker's boots. The Portuguese great is a fan of the PSG forward and called him "the future and the present" back in 2020. He told Marca:

"Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future."

The Frenchman has long been regarded as the poster boy of French football, dominating Ligue 1 for several years. He finished last season as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for a record fourth time.

