Real Madrid draw up 5-man transfer shortlist to replace Luka Modric: Reports 

Real Madrid have drawn up a five-man shortlist of transfer targets to replace veteran midfielder Luka Modric, as per El Nacional.

The reigning La Liga champions are using the current 2022 FIFA World Cup to scour the tournament for a potential replacement for Modric, 37.

The Croatian is playing at the FIFA World Cup but is coming into the latter stages of his career.

He has made 454 appearances for Madrid, scoring 36 goals and providing 74 assists.

Modric's current deal with Los Blancos expires next summer, and he intends to sign a new contract.

However, Real Madrid are pondering his future amid his age and that his best years are behind him.

There are five candidates to replace the legendary Croatian midfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first is Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, who is quite possibly the most sought-after midfielder in world football.

The English talent has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park, making 22 appearances across competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Bellingham, 19, became the youngest captain to score in the Bundesliga this season and will not come cheaply.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is another name on the list, and he, too is a player being earmarked by several sides as a transfer target.

The 21-year-old Argentine has made 24 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

He was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this year but headed to the Estadio da Luz from River Plate for €12 million.

A cheaper option for Madrid is Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder, 25, is coming into the final few months of his current deal at the King Power Stadium so he may be available as a free agent.

He has made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

Tielemans is available to speak to clubs from abroad in January.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another candidate, and he is continuously linked with a departure from Rome each summer transfer window.

The Serbian has made 20 appearances, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

The final option is Stade Rennes' Lovro Majer, Modric's Croatian compatriot.

The 24-year-old has earned comparisons to the Madrid midfielder, making 19 appearances, finding the net twice, and contributing three assists.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos' future is up in the air

The end of an era?

Another Real Madrid midfielder who could be heading out of the Spanish capital is Kroos.

The veteran German's contract expires next summer, and Manchester City have reportedly prepared an astounding €20 million-per-year salary offer.

Kroos has been an ever-present for Los Blancos since arriving from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014.

He has made 383 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 87 assists.

If Kroos and Modric were to depart Madrid, it would be the end of an era for the iconic midfield trio of those two and Casemiro.

The latter joined Manchester United in the summer for €70.65 million.

