Real Madrid drop idea of signing top target this summer - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly dropped the idea of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing summer transfer window. The club will, however, maintain their interest in the French international and will return to the market for his signature.

Spanish journalist Antón Meana told El Larguero (via Canal Supporters) that it is not possible for Real Madrid to acquire the services of Mbappe this summer. Even though they will make around €50 million from Raphael Varane's sale to Manchester United, Los Blancos will not sign Mbappe.

The Frenchman has a year remaining on his contract with PSG, and if he doesn't agree on a contract extension with the French club, Real Madrid will be able to sign him on a free next summer.

The Spanish giants have been desperately trying to sign Mbappe from PSG, but have so far failed to lure him to Madrid or convince PSG to sell him. But the transfer saga is still far from over.

My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with PSG: Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has played down rumors linking him with a Real Madrid move. The 22-year-old has said that his dream is to win the UEFA Champions League title with PSG.

"My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with PSG, that would be fantastic. But winning another World Cup would be great too," Mbappe told the club magazine.

The French giants have added Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma to their squad this season. They are also believed to be interested in Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

With a star-studded line-up that has improved even further, PSG could make their final push for the Champions League before possibly losing their prized asset.

