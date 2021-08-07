Real Madrid expecting a call from PSG regarding the situation of superstar forward - Reports

The Real Madrid hierarchy are expecting a call from PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding the situation of star forward Kylian Mbappé, according to the Spanish publication MARCA.

Despite PSG being on the verge of signing Lionel Messi in the coming weeks, their situation surrounding Kylian Mbappé has not changed one bit. The 22-year-old forward is into the final year of his PSG contract and is eyeing a dream move to Real Madrid in the near future.

However, PSG are doing everything to make Mbappe sign a new deal but their efforts are going in vain. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to wait until Lionel Messi completes a transfer to Paris.

According to the aforementioned source, if Lionel Messi joins PSG this summer, one of their star players will have to leave to balance the books. Currently, only Kylian Mbappé is the one wanting a move away from Parc des Princes. This is where Real Madrid come into the equation.

Los Blancos are ready to swoop in for Mbappe if the opportunity arises following the arrival of Lionel Messi. Real Madrid, however, will not initiate a move and will have to wait until Messi's move to PSG is settled before they can discuss Kylian Mbappe's future with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Real Madrid are ready to play the waiting game regarding Kylian Mbappé

According to MARCA, Los Blancos do not intend to make any new signings in the ongoing transfer window unless Mbappe is made available by PSG.

The 22-year-old could be available on a free transfer next summer or PSG could ask for a fee and let Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer. In either case, Real Madrid are ready to sign the young French superstar.

Los Blancos have enough spare wage budget left at their disposal due to the departure of club captain Sergio Ramos to PSG and Raphael Varane to Manchester United. So Mbappe's wages won't be an issue for the club.

