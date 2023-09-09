Real Madrid eye Premier League star if Kylian Mbappe signs new contract at PSG - Reports

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are eyeing a 2024 move for Erling Haaland in case Kylian Mbappe signs a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Frenchman was linked with a summer move to the Spanish capital as he looked set to leave the Parisian club. Mbappe informed the club about his decision of not renewing his deal beyond 2024. That resulted in the club looking to sell him rather than lose him for free next summer.

Despite many rumors, Kylian Mbappe stayed put at PSG. The attacker, however, remains linked with a move to the Spanish capital. Though, there have been reports percolating that Mbappe could pen a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

According to the aforementioned report, Real Madrid have now eyed up Erling Haaland in case the Mbappe situation further complicates next summer. Haaland is the front runner to win the Ballon d'Or this year after having a brilliant campaign with Manchester City last season. He scored 52 goals and helped Pep Guardiola's team win the European treble (FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League) along with bagging Golden Boots in Europe and the English league.

Real Madrid attacker has suggested that Erling Haaland is a better fit for Real Madrid than PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time. Guti, however, thinks that Erling Haaland is a better fit for Los Blancos in terms of sporting aspects.

Guti thinks that economically Mbappe is a better option but Haaland is more suited to the club. Speaking on the same, the former midfielder told El Chiringuito:

"Economically, [Kylian] Mbappe must be the signature. But speaking of football, the ideal option for Real [Madrid] at the moment is Haaland.”

Guti has suggested previously that if Mbappe renews his contract with the Parisians, Los Blancos should make a move for the Norwegian. He said:

"If Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the leading attackers in world football at this point in time. Hence, either of them joining the club would be a massive addition to the side for the Madrid giants.