Real Madrid fear Premier League giants could hijack their move for Kylian Mbappe in 2024: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly afraid that Chelsea will hijack their move for Kylian Mbappe next summer. The Spanish side are desperate to add the Frenchman but believe that the Blues could lure him away.

As per a report in Football Transfers, Chelsea are interested in signing Mbappe next summer and are ready to break the bank to sign him. However, Real Madrid remain the favorites to sign the Frenchman but are fearing tough competition.

The PSG star was linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino ruled it out. He claimed that the move was not their reality and said:

"We are working on our reality. Our reality is different. From my side, I have nothing to say, only to support them. I hope they find a solution for both sides. I think in our past we were at Paris Saint Germain and with Kylian and think I need to be conscious that I cannot talk."

He added:

"Everything you talk, is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. It is a club that I love, because I was a player, a captain and coach. With Kylian we create a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides."

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he will not be renewing his deal at PSG, which expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe had a trial at Chelsea

Kylian Mbappe had a trial at Chelsea before breaking onto the scene at AS Monaco. He was asked to give another trial by the Premier League side, but the Frenchman's mother refused.

Former Chelsea scout Daniel Boga spoke to The Athletic about Mbappe's trial:

"You know English football — you tackle, you track back players when you lose the ball. He wasn't like that. When he lost the ball, he stopped playing. Chelsea said, 'We want to see him again and we want to see this part of his football'. But then the mum said, 'No, we won't come again'.

"I was translating. She said, 'Tell them,' he won't come back. If you want to sign him, you sign him now'. And she said, 'In five years' time, you will come back for him for £50million'. She said, 'Translate that'."

Chelsea have spent around £1 billion in transfers in the last year and are still looking to add more firepower to their attack. Real Madrid are willing to wait for Kylian Mbappe next summer, instead of making a move this season.