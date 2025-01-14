Real Madrid handed boost as key player set to return to action against Celta Vigo after lengthy spell on sidelines: Reports

David Alaba is all set to return to action for Real Madrid this week after more than a year on the sidelines, according to MARCA. The Austrian defender picked up an ACL injury in December 2023 and hasn't played a game since.

Los Blancos have struggled in his absence and Eder Militao's second ACL injury in 18 months has compounded matters. The LaLiga giants have recently had to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni in an unconventional centre-back role to address the issue.

However, it now appears that Alaba is ready to make his first appearance this season, which will be a huge boost for Real Madrid. The 32-year-old was included in the squad for the Supercopa de Espana but didn't feature. He has already received the clearance from the medical department to get back on the pitch.

Trending

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with defensive reinforcements this month to address their injury woes. However, recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants have shelved any plans of signing a new center back in the winter. Alaba will certainly feel like a new signing although he may need time to come up to speed after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With games coming in thick and fast, the Austrian is likely to feature for Real Madrid in the coming days. David Alaba could even make an appearance against Celta Vigo in the league on Thursday, January 15.

How many trophies has David Alaba won for Real Madrid?

David Alaba

David Alaba has been a key part of Real Madrid's starting XI since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 following the expiry of his contract with Bayern Munich. The Austrian has since registered 102 appearances for Los Blancos to date.

Alaba won the LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. The following season, he won the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The defender won the league and the Champions League title once again last season and remains a key figure for Los Blancos. The player's contract with the LaLiga giants expires in 2026, so his future could depend on how he performs in the coming months.

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga table after 19 games, a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos, however, are 20th in the Champions League table after six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback