Real Madrid identify plan B if they fail to sign Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol: Reports

Real Madrid have identified Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as an alternative to Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender is linked with Los Blancos and Chelsea amidst a stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

He has played every single minute of five fixtures for Vatreni as they head to the semi-finals to take on Argentina on Tuesday, 13 December.

Chelsea have reportedly made a €90 million bid for the Croatian alongside Manchester United and City.

Real Madrid are in the running for Gvardiol but have a contingency plan in place should the RB Leipzig defender not arrive.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Madrid are keeping tabs on Skriniar, whose contract with Inter expires at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side previously tried signing the Slovakian after Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left the club.

However, Inter stood firm over Skriniar but can no longer do so, given the length of time left on his deal.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering him as an alternative to Gvardiol.

Skrinar has made 21 appearances this season, helping Inter keep eight clean sheets.

He joined Nerrazzuri from Sampdoria in 2017 for €34 million and has made 236 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Madrid are not the only ones interested in the Slovakian after Paris Saint-Germain chased his signature in the summer.

The Parisians may return for the 27-year-old, but Inter are eager to extend his stay at the San Siro.

The club's president Steven Zhang confirmed the desire to have him remain with the Serie A giants, saying:

"Milan Skriniar is an incredible player and he knows that I want him to rest. I'm really confident about agreeing a new deal ."

Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Kante won't be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been given the opportunity to sign Chelsea midfielder Kante but decided against a potential move for the Frenchman.

That is according to Defensa Central, who claim that Kante is one of five soon-to-be free agents who Madrid have turned down.

Others are Skriniar, Ilkay Gundogan, Marcus Rashford, and Marcus Thuram.

Kante, 31, has struggled for game time amid injury issues, making just two appearances this season because of a hamstring injury.

It seems unlikely that he will remain with Chelsea, with Graham Potter looking to rebuild the squad after taking over in September.

The French defensive midfielder may have been an enticing option for Los Blancos in the past.

However, it seems his injury record and age mean they are not interested in signing him.

