Real Madrid keen on extending contract of PSG target as they look to remove release clause - Reports 

Real Madrid are looking to secure an extension for Raul Asencio amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, as per latest reports. The 22-year-old is a La Fabrica graduate who made his LaLiga debut on November 9, 2024, in Madrid's 4-0 win against Osasuna.

Ad

Raul Asensio has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season amid injuries to ace defenders like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. The 22-year-old has played 13 LaLiga games, helping the side keep three clean sheets. He has also maintained a 93% passing accuracy and an average of 3.5 clearances per game.

According to a report by Relevo, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Spaniard and Real Madrid are aware of their interest. Los Blancos are keen on inking a new deal with Asencio, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2026. It will reportedly last till the summer of 2030 and will not have a buyout clause.

Ad

Trending

Raul Asencio's current contract has a €50 million buyout clause, which might not be a hassle for the French giants. However, the Madrid camp is confident that Asencio has no plans of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Willian Pacho: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho. With several injury concerns in their backline, Los Merengues are expected to focus on defensive reinforcements this summer.

Ad

The list of injuries for Real Madrid defenders at different points during this season is a long one. David Alaba started the season on the treatment table because of an ACL injury he picked up in December 2023. Even after his return, Alaba was briefly sidelined because of an adductor problem.

Eder Militao ruptured his ACL last year and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Finally, Antonio Rudiger was sidelined because of a hamstring issue earlier this year but has made a comeback in recent matches.

Ad

Willian Pacho joined the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2024 from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €40 million transfer fee. The Ecuadorian has been integral for the Parisiens this season, playing 20 league games and keeping five clean sheets. He has also been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week twice.

Pacho's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs till the summer of 2029. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid can lure him out, especially after the tension that developed between the two clubs following Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback