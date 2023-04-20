Real Madrid keeping tabs on Premier League manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly approach Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish capital this summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. According to multiple reports, he is the most-liked candidate to succeed Tite as Brazil’s manager. It is also believed that Los Blancos could sack the Italian tactician if they go trophyless in the 2022-23 season. With Ancelotti’s future in the air, Fichajes.net has claimed that Los Merengues already has a potential successor in mind.

According to the report, Madrid are keeping tabs on Arsenal man Arteta. It has been claimed that the 14-time European champions could make a move for him if Ancelotti is dismissed or moves on at the end of the season.

A six-time Premier League Manager of the Month award winner, Arteta endured a rocky start at the Emirates Stadium last season. He has since settled down and emerged as one of the best tacticians in England. Under his tutelage, Arsenal have become unlikely Premier League leaders, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arteta is building an exciting project at Arsenal and is expected to remain at the club for the foreseeable future. He also does not have European experience, something the reigning European champions deeply value.

As per FootyStats, Arteta has managed 179 games thus far, winning 69.05% of them. Ancelotti, who has managed heavyweight teams such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has won 68.09% of games in his career (647 matches).

Veteran Real Madrid defender furious with Carlo Ancelotti after Chelsea win

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Nacho Fernandez was angry at how he was treated in Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The player reportedly expected Carlo Ancelotti to start him in the high-octane clash in west London on 18 April. After he was named as one of the substitutes, the Spaniard hoped to be called on after David Alaba went off injured.

Ancelotti, however, decided to bring on Antonio Rudiger to replace Alaba at the start of the second half, angering Nacho. The versatile centre-back, who has been at Real Madrid all his life, was finally brought on for Dani Carvajal in the 81st minute.

Seemingly frustrated with the rotation role at the Santiago Bernabeu, Nacho could refuse to extend his contract, which runs out in June 2023. Since being promoted to the senior team in 2012, the Canteras graduate has featured in 310 games in all competitions, scoring 16 times.

