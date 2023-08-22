Real Madrid ‘laughed’ at PSG demand as fresh Kylian Mbappe transfer claim emerges

Real Madrid have reportedly laughed at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 'demanding' €250 million for Kylian Mbappe, who has just a year left in his contract.

Mbappe, 24, has been in Real Madrid's radar for a while now, but the La Liga giants have failed to snap up the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. Their hopes of signing him this summer got a fillip when the PSG's top scorer informed the club that he has no intention of extending his current deal beyond 2024.

That enraged PSG, who were not prepared to lose their prized asset for free in a year's time. They put Mbappe on their transfer list and didn't include him in their pre-season tour of Japan. He was made to train separately from the first team. The 24-year-old also didn't feature in the goalless home draw with Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener.

Kylian Mbappe was recently reinstated in the main squad, with ESPN reporting that the Parisians were confident of striking a new deal that won't see the forward leave for free in 2024.

However, in a new twist to the saga, journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin of El Debate has reported that PSG are still insistent on Mbappe signing a new deal or leaving this summer.

He reported that despite there being no release clause in France, the Parisians want a 'one or two-year deal with a release clause in each transfer market.' Los Blancos have scoffed at suggestions that Mbappe's release clause could go up to €250 million if he stays in Paris.

The journalist added that Madrid are preparing to offer €175 million, including add-ons over four years, but their opening offer would be €130 million.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG?

Kylian Mbappe is the Parisians' all-time top scorer.

Since arriving from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, Kylian Mbappe has been a standout performer for the Parisians.

In 261 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has racked up an impressive tally of 213 goals and 98 assists. That includes a goal in one league game this season. Unsurprisingly, Mbappe has won five straight Ligue 1 top-scorer awards, with the Parisians winning the league on all but one occasion.

Last season, the Real Madrid target bagged a rich haul of 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. During the campaign, he overtook Edinson Cavani (200) atop the Parisians' all-time scoring charts.