Real Madrid could launch move for 24-year-old France international in January if situation calls for it: Reports

Real Madrid could make a move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku in the January transfer window, according to Defensa Central (h/t The Real Champs).

Nkunku is one of the most versatile players in European football and can play anywhere in midfield and attack. Last season, he was largely deployed through the middle in attack and went on to score 35 goals and provide 20 assists in 52 games in all competitions.

He has continued that goal-scoring form this campaign as well and has six goals and one assist in eight matches across all competitions. Nkunku can be deployed as a centre-forward and his versatility would be a boon for any team in the world, including Madrid.

Currently, Los Blancos are devoid of options in the number 9 position. They went all out to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. However, it turned out to be futile as the France international extended his contract at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti recognizes the need to replace 34-year-old Karim Benzema in the near future or at least have a backup. In their current team, only Mariano Diaz is a natural centre-forward after the club saw Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral leave this summer.

However, Diaz played just 11 matches in all competitions last season for Real Madrid and is certainly not preferred by the Italian manager.

Moreover, Nkunku's addition would mean strengthening the team's flanks as well as midfield. However, it remains to be seen if Leipzig will let the Frenchman leave mid-season, especially with four years still left on the player's current contract.

Real Madrid could replace Carlo Ancelotti with Thomas Tuchel

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez is currently happy with Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has a few names in mind to replace the Italian manager if things go downhill.

Ancelotti was sacked by Madrid in 2015 despite winning the Champions League a year ago. He returned last summer and led Real Madrid to a La Liga title and Champions League trophy.

However, Perez is aware that things could change by the end of the current season. One name that the Los Blancos honcho has in mind is that of Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager was recently fired by Chelsea and has since been replaced by Graham Potter. It remains to be seen if he will still be a free agent by the time Real Madrid approach him - if that ever turns out to be the case.

The report adds that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is Perez's number one choice in case he needs to find a new manager for the club.

