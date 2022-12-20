Real Madrid could launch move to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target: Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly make a summer move to sign centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who is also on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old was one of the best defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Croatia, where he featured in all seven games for his nation. As per Fabrizio Romano (h/t @MadridXtra), Real Madrid have scouted him several times in recent weeks.

A summer move could be a possibility as Los Blancos look to bolster their defense ahead of next season. Barcelona and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig centre-back. Journalist Ekrem Konur claims Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested.

The defender's stock has risen significantly in the past year and a half. He was signed in the summer of 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb. Gvardiol arrived in Leipzig at a time when the club had bid farewell to Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano and has done well to fill that void.

He has scored thrice and provided four assists in 65 games across competitions for the German club.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid like Gvardiol & have sent their scouts multiple times to monitor him. It could be something for the summer. 🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid like Gvardiol & have sent their scouts multiple times to monitor him. It could be something for the summer. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid like Gvardiol & have sent their scouts multiple times to monitor him. It could be something for the summer. @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/7GNzZaTDtO

However, it is the Croatian's defensive acumen and aerial ability that make him a brilliant addition to any backline in world football. Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this summer to compensate for the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

However, the Senegal international is yet to hit the ground running while Fofana has been sidelined for a big part of the season due to an injury. Manchester United, meanwhile, have the dependable Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the back.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol, while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender.

🟦#CFC 🟦#MCFC 🟥 #MUFC Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol, while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender. 🚨 🔝 Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol, while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender.🟦#CFC 🟦#MCFC 🟥 #MUFC https://t.co/l9xE0vSWgH

Both the Red Devils and Real Madrid could use a player of Gvardiol's age profile to future-proof their defense for the next decade.

Real Madrid and Manchester United to battle for Cody Gakpo's signature

Gvardiol isn't the only 2022 World Cup breakout star that Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with.

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has reportedly piqued interest from both clubs recently. The Red Devils infamously missed out on signing him this summer.

This has given Real Madrid the opportunity to accelerate interest in the 23-year-old. As per the Mirror, Newcastle United and Manchester United could have to battle Los Blancos if they want to sign the PSV Eindhoven striker.

After scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 14 league games this season, Gakpo scored thrice for his country in five games in Qatar. His contract expires in the summer of 2026, one year before Gvardiol's at the Red Bull Arena.

Poll : 0 votes