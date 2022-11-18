Barcelona will replace Gerard Pique by signing 20-year-old Chelsea target: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly replace the outgoing Gerard Pique with RB Leipzig star and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

Pique, 35, announced his retirement from football earlier this month and made his last appearance for Barca in a 2-0 league win against UD Almeria on 6 November. He wasn't anywhere near the top of the pecking order under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Pique made just six league appearances this season, out of which two were off the bench as a substitute. Journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that the Catalan giants will replace the Spaniard with Gvardiol.

Chelsea reportedly failed to sign the Croatia international in the summer transfer window but have continued to keep track of him. They could battle it out for the 20-year-old once the January transfer window opens.

He is one of the finest young defenders in European football and has helped Leipzig overcome the double blow of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano's exit last year.

Gvardiol has scored thrice and provided four assists in 65 appearances across competitions since joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021. Barca strengthened their defense this summer by signing Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

However, Pique's retirement coupled with Eric Garcia's poor form means a world-class addition in defense could be seen as a necessity. Moreover, an injury crisis at the back has seen left-back Marco Alonso deputize in the center-back role in recent weeks.

Barcelona and Chelsea will have the chance to see the young defender in action in the coming weeks. Gvardiol has been named in manager Zlatko Dalic's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is expected to start at the heart of his team's defense.

Chelsea willing to meet Barcelona winger's release clause

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (h/t CaughtOffside), Chelsea are set to meet Barcelona winner Ousmane Dembele's €50 million release clause.

The France international briefly became a free agent this summer after running down his deal at Camp Nou. He eventually penned fresh terms and extended his stay at Barcelona until the summer of 2024.

However, Barca will know that the insecurity they've experienced regarding Dembele's future in the past 12 months could spring up again next summer. Instead of losing him for nothing, it could be in their best interest to offload him while they can still rake in some cash in transfer fees.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this campaign.

