Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos on the verge of joining new club: Reports 

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is reportedly set to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouana, Besiktas are set to beat rivals Galatasaray to Ramos' signature. He is on the verge of joining Senol Gunes' side following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ramos, 37, has been a free agent since leaving the Parisians earlier this summer. He was touted for a move to the Saudi Pro League to join his former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

However, the Spaniard's camp are now waiting for the final proposal from Besiktas and their president Ahmed Nur Cebi. He looks set to remain in Europe but head to Turkey.

Ramos left PSG after spending two years at the Parc des Princes, where he won two consecutive Ligue 1 titles. He made 58 appearances for the Parisians and was a regular starter last season.

However, PSG have undergone a rebuild, and that has seen many household names depart. Ramos joined Lionel Messi and Neymar in leaving the French capital this summer.

Besiktas are on the brink of signing one of the greatest defenders in history, who became a hero during his 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

Ramos featured 671 times for the La Liga giants, winning four UEFA Champions Leagues, five La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies. He scored 101 goals and provided 40 assists.

Besiktas-bound Ramos once insisted that he never wanted to leave Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos didn't want to leave Madrid.

Ramos made an emotional exit from Real Madrid in 2021 after cementing his legacy as a Los Blancos great. However, the veteran defender insisted that he always wanted to stay at the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard claimed that talks over a new deal were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the new proposal offered to him that summer was a one-year deal with his salary reduced. He said (via The Athletic) in 2021:

“I would like to clarify that I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to continue here. The club offered me the chance to renew my contract, but with COVID and everything it kept being put off."

Ramos added that he wanted a two-year deal rather than one and that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez knew this:

“Then in the last months the club made me an offer of one year, with a drop in salary. Money was never a problem, the president knew from my mouth that my issue was contract length — I wanted two years, for me and my family.”

The former Spain skipper joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 for €27 million. He sits fourth on the list of all-time appearances, below Raul, Iker Casillas, and Manolo Sanchis.