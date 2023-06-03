Saudi Arabian club offer huge salary to Sergio Ramos while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are also interested - Reports

Al Hilal are reportedly prepared to offer Sergio Ramos a salary of €30 million per year while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are also keeping tabs.

Ramos is leaving PSG when his contract expires at the end of June. The veteran Spanish defender has received interest from the Saudi Pro League and could leave Europe for the first time in his career.

According to Spanish outlet Defensacentral.com, Al Hilal are favorites to sign the 37-year-old and are tabling an offer of €30 million per year. However, they are joined in the race for the Real Madrid legend by rivals Al Nassr.

Ramos' former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is at Al Nassr and could play a key role in persuading the Spaniard on the move. The Portuguese icon arrived at Mrsool Park in January, signing a €200 million per year deal.

However, if Ramos opts for Al Hilal he could be joined by his PSG teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend is being heavily linked with Al-Za'eem with reports claiming that they want to announce his signing on June 6.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG as a free agent in 2021 after his contract with Madrid expired. He endured injury issues during his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes.

However, the Spaniard became an undisputed starter for Christophe Galtier this season, featuring 44 times across competitions. He helped the Parisians keep 13 clean sheets on route to becoming Ligue 1 champion for a second consecutive season.

Sergio Ramos lauded former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as an exceptional striker

Ramos could be reunited with Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed nine majorly successful seasons together at Real Madrid. The duo won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers during this time, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 appearances. It was just before Los Blancos won a third consecutive Champions League trophy in 2017 when Ramos heaped praise on the Portuguese icon. He told Telefoot:

“Our number 7 is the type of striker that we've never seen before and is already a legend. I'm sure he'll be remembered as one of the best player ever in the history of the game. Cristiano is a key player in the team and is massively respected by the rest of the squad".

Sergio Ramos has since had the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's closest rival Messi. Interestingly, the Spaniard may have a choice to make between which of his past and present teammates to join in the Saudi Pro League.

