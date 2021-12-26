Real Madrid make crucial transfer decision on Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba - Reports

Real Madrid have revised their stance regarding Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba amidst links with the Frenchman, according to reports.

Paul Pogba only has six more months remaining on his current contract with Manchester United. As the midfielder nears the end of his deal, there have been suggestions he could be on his way out of Old Trafford next year.

Manchester United offered Paul Pogba a new contract back in July. However, the 28-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Red Devils, sparking talk of a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



No decision made by Paul on his future yet - Man Utd are still waiting. Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July. 🔴 #MUFC No decision made by Paul on his future yet - Man Utd are still waiting. Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July. 🔴 #MUFCNo decision made by Paul on his future yet - Man Utd are still waiting. https://t.co/hLuGtYqFPh

While Paul Pogba's Manchester United future remains in the air, Real Madrid appear to be an option for him. The La Liga giants have been credited with an interest in the France international for some time now.

However, Real Madrid have changed their mind about Paul Pogba, according to Spanish newspaper Marca [via The Mirror]. Carlo Ancelotti's side are no longer interested in the former Juventus midfielder even though he could be available on a free transfer.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇫🇷 Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba is now completely dead, even though he's available for free. @marca 🇫🇷 Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba is now completely dead, even though he's available for free. @marca

Paul Pogba will be free to talk to clubs outside England when the winter transfer window opens. Real Madrid, though, will not be part of the conversation if reports are to be believed.

Los Blancos are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid have been tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when his contract runs down.

Paul Pogba is said to be another player Real Madrid will look to sign ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu does not appear to be on the cards for the midfielder.

With Real Madrid now curbing their interest in Paul Pogba, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Frenchman.

Has Manchester United's Paul Pogba been linked with any one other than Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have reportedly pulled out of the race for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. However, Los Blancos are not the only club credited with an interest in the France international.

Paul Pogba's former employers Juventus are said to be keen to re-sign the midfielder. The Bianconeri, though, could struggle to land the midfielder due to financial constraints.

PSG are another club to have been credited with an interest in Paul Pogba. The Ligue 1 giants could provide the 28-year-old with the opportunity to return to his homeland next summer.

Edited by Parimal