Real Madrid make huge decision on transfer after being offered chance to sign Neymar from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. this summer.

As per El Nacional, the Brazilian playmaker is unhappy with the idea of Les Parisiens signing new high-profile attackers to bolster their attack. Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Christopher Nkunku have all been linked with a move to PSG.

Neymar is apparently not open to playing a secondary role and has asked his father to engineer an exit from the French club. Real Madrid have reportedly received a call from the player's entourage to this effect, but are not interested in signing the 31-year-old.

Neymar's injury issues during his time in Paris have been well documented. Constant fitness troubles have had an effect on his pace and stamina over the years while also impacting his consistency with regard to form and playing time.

The 124-cap Brazil international, whose contract at the Parc des Princes expires in June 2025, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in February. Prior to his latest setback, Neymar was on fire, registering 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Real Madrid currently have two young Brazilian wingers Carlo Ancelotti can count on - Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior (both 22). They are already crucial pieces in Ancelotti's first-team set-up and there is no real need for Los Blancos to disrupt that pairing.

PSG's Neymar Jr. has already turned down Real Madrid in the past

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has previously admitted that he turned down the chance to join Real Madrid as a 10-year-old.

The Brazilian was, by his own admission, invited by Los Blancos for a tryout but he got homesick and returned to his homeland. He told the Fenomenos podcast (h/t GOAL) in February 2022:

"When I was 10 Real Madrid invited me for a try-out. I was thrilled, I was so happy, I watched their practice. It was during the Galacticos era... I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four of five days.

He added:

"On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home. It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back."

Neymar left Santos as a 21-year-old to join Barcelona in the summer of 2013. 186 appearances and nine trophies later, he joined PSG in August 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million.

