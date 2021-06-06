Real Madrid to make summer move for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe stays at PSG - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly turn their attention towards Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe ends up signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are seriously pursuing Mbappe and hope to sign the Frenchman in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mbappe could be the biggest coup in a major summer overhaul that Real Madrid are planning. But they also have contingency plans in place if their Mbappe move doesn't come to fruition.

According to ABC Deportes, Real Madrid will move for Erling Haaland if Mbappe puts pen to paper on a PSG contract extension. The Frenchman currently has one more year left on his contract with the French giants, who are trying to tie him down on a longer deal.

The report claims that Haaland has been made aware of the situation. But it is highly unlikely that Borussia Dortmund will allow the striker to leave in the upcoming window.

Let him come to Real Madrid quickly: Karim Benzema on Kylian Mbappe

Karim Benema wishes Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid quickly

With Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors doing the rounds, the youngster's France teammate and Madrid striker Karim Benzema opened up on the situation.

Benzema wants Mbappe to join Real Madrid 'quickly', adding that the 23-year-old 'knows how to do everything'.

"If he wants to leave PSG, then let him come to Madrid quickly. All of the great players want to come to Real Madrid. He's agile, fast, efficient and knows how to do everything," Benzema said in an interview with AFP.

Kylian Mbappe was also recently quizzed about his immediate future, but the forward stopped short of revealing his next move.

"I always want to set myself challenges, because that allows you not to relax. Being on the pitch feeds me, it's how I recharge. Thanks to that, I have the energy to face the other aspects of football," Mbappe said during an interview with L'Obs.

