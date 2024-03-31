Real Madrid midfielder considering summer exit due to lack of game time - Reports

According to reports, Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is thinking about leaving Real Madrid this summer due to a lack of game time.

The former Arsenal midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos this season. He has featured in around 220 minutes of La Liga action, starting only one out of his 14 league appearances.

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga are fierce rivals for him at the Santiago Bernabeu. This has led the midfielder to consider his options and the prospect of joining a new team as a result of his situation under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

MARCA reports (via Madrid Universal) indicate that Ceballos is looking into alternatives outside of the Spanish capital. The only issue for the 27-year-old would be his contract, which is set to run until 2027. This means any of his potential destinations would have to fork out a price for his services.

However, Real Madrid believe that a possible departure would be advantageous as it may help with income and salary reduction if they get him off their books. This means Los Blancos may be more inclined to let him go for a reasonable fee.

Ceballos reportedly has a number of options if he decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation, and a return to Real Betis has also been cited as a possibility.

Carlo Ancelotti stands by Vinicius Junior amid racial abuse, downplays exit fears

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not concerned about Vinicius Junior potentially the club. This comes after the winger has been linked with an exit due to the incessant racial taunts he has had to endure from rival supporters.

Racist abuses have been directed at Vinicius during games, most notably those against Valencia and Osasuna. In addition to having an effect on Vinicius personally, these occurrences have raised questions about his future at the Bernabeu. Despite these difficulties, Ancelotti has stated that he takes the fight against racism extremely seriously.

The coach also talked about the winger's suspension after he picked up five yellow cards. Ahead of their match against Athletic Bilbao, he said (via 90min):

“For Vinicius it's obvious that [battling against racism] is a very important issue. He takes it very seriously and that's what we all have to do, take it very seriously. I don't worry about Vinicius leaving. The thing that worries me a lot is that he can't play tomorrow. That's what worries me."