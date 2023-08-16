Real Madrid offered the chance to sign Chelsea outcast - reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku by the player's agent.

The Belgium international has been deemed expendable by the Blues this summer and they are eager to get him off their books, as per Fabrizio Romano. His £97.5 million move from Inter Milan two years ago hasn't gone well.

Lukaku was allowed to join I Nerazzurri last summer on a season-long loan spell, where he scored 14 goals in 37 games across competitions. Inter were seemingly interested in signing him permanently but gave up their pursuit when they found out he was also secretly in talks with rivals Juventus.

Spanish outlet El Debate (h/t @Chelsea_HQ on X) now claim that Lukaku's agent has offered the 30-year-old to Real Madrid. Los Blancos' pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is yet to bear fruit.

The Frenchman, after making it clear that he won't extend his stay beyond June 2024, is now open to penning a new deal at PSG. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid turn to other options if they fail to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

Lukaku has played in Belgium, England and Italy but is yet to ply his trade in Spain. Real Madrid played against Athletic Club on 13 August without a No. 9 and a diamond midfield formation.

They won the game 2-0 with goals from Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham. But Carlo Ancelotti would certainly hope to have a trusted No. 9 in his ranks for the long season that awaits his team.

Carlo Ancelotti praised Rodrygo Goes after Real Madrid's win over Athletic Club

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Rodrygo Goes after Real Madrid's opening day win against Athletic Club in La Liga.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. played in a narrow 4-1-2-1-2 system where they were the two attackers up top. The former scored a goal in the 28th minute with a stinging shot inside the box.

After the game, Ancelotti praised the Brazilian winger for adjusting to the new system and told the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"He possesses different characteristics to Joselu. He combined very well with Valverde and Carvajal on the right wing. He’s adapting to this system very well, as is Vini Jr. They’re very young and are progressing nicely, but they need to continue with this progression."

Joselu, 33, has been loaned from Espanyol for the 2023-24 season for a €500,000 loan fee to strengthen the club's depth in the No. 9 position. He isn't thought of as a regular starter and only managed 10 minutes against the Basque club.