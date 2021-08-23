Real Madrid to make official offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid are planning to make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe before the end of the summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

Kylian Mbappe has been on Real Madrid's radar for more than a year now with Los Blancos hoping to make the 22-year-old World Cup winner their latest Galactico signing. According to the aforementioned source, PSG are anticipating a sale if Real Madrid come calling for Mbappe before August 31.

If Real Madrid come in for Mbappe, PSG will try and sign Everton's Olympic gold medal winner Richarlison as a potential replacement. The Parisian giants can afford to see Mbappe leave this summer after already signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

According to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi, PSG are considering offloading Kylian Mbappe as the 22-year-old forward did not accept an optional one-year contract extension with an increased salary. A sale to Real Madrid this summer would make sense for PSG instead of losing their prized asset on a free transfer next summer.

Two conditions now have to be fulfilled before Kylian Mbappe can join Real Madrid. Los Blancos will have to make an official bid and PSG will have to choose to accept it. Both are extremely likely, according to RMC Sport.

English club also interested in signing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

According to the same source, an unnamed English club was also interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, along with Real Madrid. However, it looks like Los Blancos are now leading the race to sign the former Monaco forward.

Real Madrid have had a couple of high-profile departures this summer with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving the Bernabeu for PSG and Manchester United respectively. These departures have left Real Madrid with a sufficient wage budget to afford Kylian Mbappe's salary.

Kylian Mbappe's transfer from PSG to Real Madrid seems extremely likely for the first time this summer. However, Real Madrid do not have time on their side. The transfer window will slam shut in a week, giving them very little time to make the move possible.

