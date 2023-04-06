Real Madrid plotting ambitious move to sign Bayern Munich superstar deemed 'unattainable' - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly see Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala as a great option to future-proof their midfield. Musiala currently enjoys an untouchable status at the Allianz Arena, making the transfer difficult to pull off for the All Whites.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have started contemplating life after Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The pair will see their contracts expire in June 2023 but are expected to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season. Los Blancos must eventually welcome players who can lead the midfield for years to come, and the club already have a candidate in mind.

It has been claimed that Los Blancos have long been keeping an eye on Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old midfielder Musiala and could consider making a formal offer in the coming weeks. Madrid are reportedly hopeful about using the uncertainty that has bred from Julian Nagelsmann’s shock exit and Thomas Tuchel’s sudden appointment to lure the player away.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen to have his services for the 2023-24 season.

Musiala is widely hailed as one of the best young players in the world. The Germany international, who has scored once in 20 international appearances, has been a revelation in Bavaria. Since the 2019-20 season, Musiala has featured in 115 matches for the German champions in all competitions, scoring 30 times and providing 19 assists.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Musiala can also play as a central midfielder or as a left-winger. He is an excellent dribbler, knows when to release the ball, and is capable of putting his foot through the ball as well. His current deal with the Germans expires in June 2026.

Real Madrid’s current system does not have room for an attacking midfielder

Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, follow a strict midfield formation. They use two central midfielders to distribute the ball and a defensive midfielder as an anchor. Most of their attacks come through the wings and rarely down the middle.

The current system does not have room for a player of Musiala’s style. Yes, he can play as a central midfielder, but he is only at his best as an attacking midfielder. Unless he gets to stretch his legs regularly, he might not add much value to the team.

It is to be noted that Ancelotti has played with a pure No. 10 before, James Rodriguez in the 2014-15 season. While it looked great in the first half of the season, the system fell apart as make-shift defensive midfielder Toni Kroos’ flaws were exposed.

Unless Ancelotti sacrifices either Kroos or Luka Modric and pairs Musiala with a competent defensive midfielder, the explosive switch from Bayern might not make much sense.

