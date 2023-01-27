Real Madrid plotting January move for 25-year-old Juventus star - Reports 

Real Madrid could reportedly make an offer to sign U.S. Sassuolo Calcio midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus, in the ongoing transfer window.

Los Blancos could see Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both depart in the summer following the expiration of their respective contracts. Even if they stay, the veterans will eventually need apt replacements.

As per Calciomercatoweb, the Spanish giants are monitoring Locatelli's situation at Juventus. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in bringing the Italian midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu this month itself.

Real Madrid could also offer Dani Ceballos to Sassuolo in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Locatelli.

The Italy international joined Juventus on loan in the summer of 2021 and has since registered three goals and five assists in 65 appearances for the club.

Amidst the Bianconeri's off-field issues, Locatelli's future has become uncertain. As per the Calciomercatoweb report, Ancelotti has urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to make an offer for the midfielder this month.

Ceballos, whose contract also expires in the summer, could be used in a potential deal. However, signing Locatelli in January could be complicated as he is on loan at Juventus.

Los Blancos will certainly push to sign at least one midfielder in the summer and are monitoring multiple options for the same. Even if they sign Locatelli, they will still push to sign Jude Bellingham (via The Hard Tackle).

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's performance against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 26.

Former Los Blancos striker Alvaro Morata gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute. However, Rodrygo Goes scored a stunning goal in the 79th minute to take the game to extra time. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored in the additional 30 minutes to secure a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti complimented his squad, saying (via the club's official website):

"The most important factor is that everyone was more committed. We've been helped a lot by the bench and at this stage of the season we need everyone on the bench to be able to contribute. We have too many games."

He added:

"It was a very tough and competitive game today against a very strong team. They were better in the first half and our second half was very good and we put in as much effort as we could. A bit of individual quality saw us to level things up and our fans' support put us right on track during extra time."

Real Madrid will next host Real Sociedad in La Liga on January 29.

Poll : 0 votes