Real Madrid plotting move for PSG target who has €45 million release clause - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer target Goncalo Inacio, who has a €45 million release clause.

As per Footmercato, Les Parisiens sporting director Luis Campos followed the player last summer. Inacio, 21, has come through the ranks at Sporting CP to become a regular starter for their senior side.

The Portugal international has three goals and as many assists in 40 games across competitions this term. PSG want to add him to their ranks given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Sergio Ramos, who could leave as a free agent this summer.

The French giants are stalling talks over a deal as they apparently fear breaking financial fair play FFP regulations. Moreover, Presnel Kimpembe's contract expires at the end of next season, but he's yet to pen an extension.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, could also use a young centre-back like Inacio in their ranks. That's especially the case considering Nacho Fernandez could leave as a free agent this summer.

Inacio's contract doesn't expire till the end of the 2025-26 season. However, there is not much Sporting can do if a club triggers his release clause in the near future.

Aurelien Tchouameni lavishes praise on PSG's Kylian Mbappe after France beat Netherlands

The PSG attacker has been on fire.

Kylian Mbappe was on fire for France as they thrashed Netherlands 4-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (March 24).

The Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward scored Les Bleus' third and fourth goals against the Oranje in his first game as captain. Aurelien Tchouameni, who assisted Mbappe's first goal, said after the game (h/t PSG Talk):

"Kylian was great from start to finish. He made his teammates play; he scored goals; he defended; he helped us, as he always does."

Real Madrid signed Tchouameni for €80 million from AS Monaco last summer. Mbappe reportedly wanted the Parisians to sign the midfielder and was left disappointed when his compatriot joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit instead.

Mbappe is one of PSG's crown jewels who's scoring goals for fun at the moment. He has 31 strikes and eight assists in 33 games across competitions this term. Tchouameni, though, is struggling to win manager Carlo Ancelotti's trust at Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old hasn't started in more than two consecutive La Liga games since October. He could, however, have a more prominent role in Los Blancos' midfield if Toni Kroos and Luka Modric don't extend their contracts, which expire this season.

