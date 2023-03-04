Real Madrid president Florentina Perez has two names shortlisted as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly shortlisted Raul Gonzalez and Thomas Tuchel as candidates to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos' 1-0 setback against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals has led to speculation over Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was the first defeat Los Merengues have tasted at the Bernabeu in 11 months. Ancelotti's side were beaten by a Blaugrana side without Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri. It was also the second straight time Madrid lost the El Clasico.

According to El Nacional, the Brazilian national team are still interested in appointing Ancelotti as Tite's replacement. Hence, Perez is searching for a potential successor to the Italian just a year removed from winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

The two names he has reportedly shortlisted are Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul and former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain tactician Thomas Tuchel, with Raul being the frontrunner.

Raul turned down a proposal last week from Schalke 04. The former Spanish striker is regarded as a club legend despite only spending two years at the Bundesliga team. The Spaniard has been told that he will soon make the step up to Real Madrid's first team.

He has impressed in charge of Los Blancos' reserve team. Castilla are third in the Primera Federacion, winning 13 and losing three of 25 games. He also led Madrid's Juvenil A to the UEFA Youth League, which was the first and only one in the club's history.

The only stumbling block in Perez replacing Ancelotti with Raul is the Spaniard's lack of experience. As such, the Madrid president has also shortlisted Tuchel. The German coach has an abundance of experience, having managed Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

He has won the Champions League with the Blues, Ligue 1 with the Parisians and the DFB Cup with BvB.

Tuchel has been out of management since last September after he was sacked by Chelsea following their poor start to the season. However, the west Londoners' fortunes have nosedived since his departure. Meanwhile, Perez is said to be confident that he can replace Ancelotti.

Erling Haaland's agent says Real Madrid is a dream move for any player

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City last summer from Dortmund for £54 million and has been in electric form. The Norweigan striker has scored 33 goals in as many games across competitions.

Los Blancos were in the race to sign Haaland from BvB before he opted to join Pep Guardiola's side. Despite many top players heading to the English top flight, Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has said Real Madrid remain a dream move. She said (via the Daily Star):

"There's the Premier League, and then there's also (Real) Madrid. They have something of their own that is also the dream for the players."

Pimenta alluded to Madrid's Champions League heroics from last season:

"Madrid keephthis magic going. They don't have the weekly competitions, but they have the Champions League."

Haaland signed a five-year contract with City when he arrived at the Etihad last summer. However, reports claim that Guardiola would be prepared to allow Haaland to join Real Madrid if he can sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as a replacement.

