Real Madrid ready to offer a total sum of €135 million to sign World Cup superstar - Reports 

Real Madrid are prepared to offer a total of €135 million to secure the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per club insider Tomas Gonzalez (h/t @MadridXtra).

Bellingham, 19, has emerged as one of Europe's best midfielders in recent seasons. The teenager has made himself a regular fixture in Dortmund's starting XI and is a crucial part of England's national team set-up.

He traveled with the Three Lions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored one goal and assisted another in five games. He was one of manager Gareth Southgate's best players in the tournament and is evidently destined for a bright future.

This is why Dortmund are not ready to let him leave for cheap. Real Madrid face their sternest competition for Bellingham from Liverpool, while Manchester City are confident that manager Pep Guardiola can secure his signature.

Los Blancos are willing to put serious cash on the table to sign the former Birmingham City midfielder. They are reportedly open to paying a massive transfer fee package that includes €100 million in transfer fees, €20 million in bonuses, and a further €15 million in commissions, adding up to a total sum of €135 million.

Dortmund reportedly slapped a €150 million price tag on the player just before the World Cup. It remains to be seen if their valuation has gone down since then.

Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer but sanctioned Casemiro's departure to Manchester United. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the final year of their respective contracts and could consider retirement.

Keeping this in mind, it makes sense for Real Madrid to go all out for Bellingham and future-proof their midfield.

Endrick comments on his friendship with Real Madrid mainstay

Vinicius Junior has spent time with Endrick Felipe recently and has played a role in the latter's transfer to Madrid for a transfer fee of €72 million including add-ons and taxes.

The Palmeiras centre-forward was asked to comment on the tips he may have received from his compatriot following a charity game organized by Zico at the Maracana. Endrick replied, via MARCA:

"Several tips. I couldn't even talk here because there have been a lot of tips, I would be here telling it for a long time, I keep them to myself. But he has not given me advice just for now but for my whole life. He is my friend and I think this friendship will last for many years."

Madrid will do well to ensure that Vini stays put and gets to play with Endrick. The former's contract currently expires at the end of next season.

The Palmeiras striker, meanwhile, can only join Real Madrid in 2024 once he turns 18 years old.

