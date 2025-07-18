Real Madrid ready to sell 3 players to finance a summer move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell three players to fund a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Los Blancos are keen on adding the Argentine midfielder to the squad, but are aware that they need to raise funds and make space in the team.

As per a report in Fichajes, Rodrygo, Edouardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia could be offloaded this summer. Xabi Alonso does not count on the trio and they have been informed that they can start searching for a new club.

Xabi spoke about Rodrygo earlier this summer during his official unveiling at Santiago Bernabeu and heaped praise on the Brazilian. He said (via beinSports):

"Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player, and I will speak with everyone who is part of Real Madrid. Rodrygo is a spectacular player-and we will need him. He deserves it, and so do we."

However, the forward played just 94 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup and has since been linked with an exit. Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are reported to be interested, with Los Blancos putting a €100 million price tag on him.

Camavinga has not been linked with any club, but AC Milan are said to have shown interest in Garcia. They see the youngster as the ideal replacement for Theo Hernandez, who has joined Al Hilal.

The sales are not directly related to the interest in Chelsea's Enzo, as the Blues have no plan to sell their vice-captain. He has a contract until 2032 and the report suggests they will not think twice before rejecting any bid under €130 million.

Chelsea star backed to join Real Madrid or Barcelona soon

Troy Deeney spoke about Chelsea attacker Joao Pedro earlier this month and backed him to join Real Madrid or Barcelona soon. He believes that the Brazilian has the quality to play for the two Spanish giants and said on talkSPORT (via METRO):

"If Chelsea start competing both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, he will be part of that vehicle. When you look at the Brazilian national team, it’s not as strong as some of the teams we’ve seen over the years so he will look at that and say ‘Yes I can do that (get in the team)'. I think if he does well for two years there, Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking and Chelsea have a model of buying young and selling on for more than what they paid for."

Los Blancos have not been linked with Joao Pedro, but Barcelona reportedly tried to sign him in 2019 before he moved to Watford.

